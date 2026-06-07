Stalin questions stability of Vijay Govt as ex-VCK MLA ‘Panaiyur’ M Babu joins DMK

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, questioning its political stability, even as former VCK MLA ‘Panaiyur’ M Babu joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at Anna Arivalayam here.
Addressing party cadres after inducting Babu and his supporters into the DMK, Stalin said there was growing public discussion over whether the government would even last another three months.
“When this government assumed office, we said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But now, people themselves are wondering whether this government can survive even three months,” Stalin said.
Babu, who won the Cheyyur Assembly constituency on a VCK ticket in the 2021 elections, had quit the party last month accusing its leadership of taking contradictory political positions after the 2026 Assembly polls.
Speaking at the event, Babu described the DMK as his mother party and credited Stalin for implementing several welfare and infrastructure projects in Cheyyur during his tenure as MLA.
“They are attempting to create an impression that the TVK government alone stands with Dalits. But Tamil Nadu remains a land of social justice because of the Dravidian model government led by Stalin,” he said, while alleging that farmers, women and the public were affected by power cuts and administrative failures.
Welcoming Babu into the party, Stalin said the former MLA had consistently raised constituency-related issues constructively in the Assembly and had left the VCK without resorting to personal attacks.
Later, speaking to reporters, Babu claimed that VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan had himself expressed doubts about CM C Joseph Vijay. He also clarified that Velicham Television, launched in support of Thirumavalavan, was solely owned and funded by him and had no organisational link with the VCK.