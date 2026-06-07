Stalin questions stability of Vijay Govt as ex-VCK MLA ‘Panaiyur’ M Babu joins DMK

Addressing party cadres after inducting Babu and his supporters into the DMK, Stalin said there was growing public discussion over whether the government would even last another three months.

“When this government assumed office, we said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But now, people themselves are wondering whether this government can survive even three months,” Stalin said.

Babu, who won the Cheyyur Assembly constituency on a VCK ticket in the 2021 elections, had quit the party last month accusing its leadership of taking contradictory political positions after the 2026 Assembly polls.