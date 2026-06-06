DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 06, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 06, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Four former AIADMK ministers join TVK; more AIAMDK cadres join DMK
In yet another setback for the AIADMK, which faces a severe internal crisis, the party's four former ministers and ex-MLAs have joined ruling TVK at its headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.
2) Mettur water release on June 12 unlikely as storage remains below 50%
Water is unlikely to be released from the Mettur Dam on June 12 for Kuruvai cultivation this year, as the storage level remains below 50 per cent of the reservoir's total capacity, according to officials.
3) Won't accept Ramalinga Reddy's resignation: Karnataka CM Shivakumar
Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar on Friday said he would meet Minister Ramalinga Reddy personally to pacify him over being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio and explain the party high command's decision.
4) Nearly 150 students of aided school in Kerala's Wayanad fall ill; 38 hospitalised
Nearly 150 students of an aided upper primary school at Koilady in this north Kerala district are undergoing treatment for fever and vomiting over the last three days, official said.
5) Bihar hospital fire: Toll rises to 7, registration of medical facility suspended
The toll in the Muzaffarpur hospital fire tragedy rose to seven, with one more patient succumbing on Saturday, an official said. The registration of the private hospital, where the fire incident on late Wednesday night led to the death of patients admitted to the ICU, has been suspended.
6) Delhi hotel fire: Cook arrested, several others detained as probe widens
Delhi Police has arrested the cook of a south Delhi hotel where a devastating fire killed 21 people earlier this week, with investigators alleging that his negligence played a role in triggering the blaze, officials said on Saturday.
7) Sonam Wangchuk joins Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar; 6 detained
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, organised amid heavy security.
8) Israeli airstrikes kill 9 including Lebanese army officers after ceasefire deal
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed nine people, including three members of the Lebanese military, the Lebanese army and state media said, days after the two sides reached a new ceasefire deal.
9) Bill in US Congress seeks to end H-1B visa as route to green card
Congressman Chip Roy introduced the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act on Thursday. The proposed legislation also seeks to scrap the optional practical training (OPT) programme, which allows foreign students to work in the US for a limited period after graduation.
10) Sanctions threat to India would 'boomerang' under PM Modi's leadership: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that any attempt to undermine India’s sovereignty through “threats of sanctions” would “boomerang immediately” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
11) Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as India T20 captain; Sooryavanshi in for England, Ireland series
Winds of change swept across India's T20I set-up as Shreyas Iyer on Saturday took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, and wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found a place in the squad for the twin tour of Ireland and England.
12) Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces injured Virat Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs
Star batter Virat Kohli will miss India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, and the selectors on Saturday named Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.