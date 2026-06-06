Delhi hotel fire: Cook arrested, several others detained as probe widens

Several other individuals connected with the establishment have also been detained and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area, they said.

According to police sources, preliminary findings indicate that the actions of the cook, identified as Keshav Negi, may have contributed to the outbreak of the fire. Investigators are examining the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the blaze, while questioning hotel staff and other persons associated with the property's operations.