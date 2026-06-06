Israeli airstrikes kill 9 including Lebanese army officers after ceasefire deal

It said Israel's attacks aim to thwart all efforts “to reach a solution that would restore stability, establish a comprehensive ceasefire and lead to the Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories.”

The Israeli military confirmed hitting a vehicle and said the incident is being reviewed. The statement added that the vehicle was “moving suspiciously” toward Israeli soldiers near the village of Kfar Tibnit, after the military received “concrete indications” that Hezbollah would direct fire toward Israeli soldiers from the same area.

The military said that it operates against Hezbollah and not against the Lebanese army.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun called the strike “a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.” He said it came in the context of “ongoing escalation that threatens stability and security in the south (of Lebanon), despite the efforts Lebanon is exerting in the Washington negotiations to put an end to the ongoing Israeli attacks without a deterrent.”