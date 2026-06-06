Shreyas replaces Suryakumar as India T20 captain; Sooryavanshi in for England, Ireland series

At 15 years and 71 days old, Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest ever player to feature in an Indian cricket team, surpassing the long-standing record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar.

India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is (June 26 and 28), followed by a five-match T20I series against England between July 1 and 11.

Shreyas has returned to the national T20 side for the first time after a match against Australia at Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.