Injured Virat Kohli replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal for Afghanistan ODIs

The three ODIs will be played at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai on June 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

Kohli, who plays only one format after retiring from Test and T20, had suffered a hamstring injury during the recent IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Kohli had made an unbeaten 75 to fire RCB to their second IPL title in a row.