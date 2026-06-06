Bihar hospital fire: Toll rises to 7, registration of medical facility suspended

A Muzaffarpur district official said that one person identified as Anjani Kumar Singh, who had been rescued from the ICU, died on Saturday. Singh was a resident of Parri Village in Muzaffarpur district.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said, "In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect." The civil surgeon directed the hospital management to submit a factual explanation, along with the necessary records and evidence, within seven days, in this regard, he added.

Three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident.