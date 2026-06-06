Mettur water release on June 12 unlikely as storage remains below 50%

CHENNAI: Water is unlikely to be released from the Mettur Dam on June 12 for Kuruvai cultivation this year, as the storage level remains below 50 per cent of the reservoir's total capacity, according to officials.
With just days left for the customary opening of the dam, farmers across the Cauvery Delta region are anxiously awaiting a decision from the State government. Officials indicated that a timely release would largely depend on substantial inflows from rainfall in the coming days.
As of Thursday, the water level in the Mettur Dam stood at 79.86 feet, with a storage of 41.81 TMC. The reservoir's full capacity is 93.45 TMC.
Officials said the current storage may not be sufficient for releasing water on the scheduled date unless there is significant rainfall and inflow into the reservoir over the next few days.
The annual release of water from the Mettur Dam marks the beginning of Kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. The irrigation system supports nearly 16 lakh acres across 12 districts, including Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur.
Farmers depend on the release for the Kuruvai, Samba and Thaladi cropping seasons. Any delay in opening the dam could affect cultivation activities, particularly the short-term Kuruvai crop.
Over the past five years, water release from the Mettur Dam has varied depending on storage levels and inflows. In 2022, water was released ahead of schedule in May due to favourable storage. In contrast, the opening was delayed until July in 2024 because of poor water availability. In the remaining three years, the dam was opened on the scheduled date of June 12.
With storage levels currently lower than required, delta farmers are pinning their hopes on widespread rainfall and increased inflows into the reservoir. Officials said a final decision on water release would depend on the prevailing storage position and inflow trends