DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 05, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 05, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) DVAC registers case against ex-minister KN Nehru over Rs 634 crore bribery charges
The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Friday that the DVAC has registered an FIR in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during former Minister KN Nehru’s tenure.
2) RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for second time in row amid West Asia conflict; raises FY27 inflation to 5.1 pc
The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered its GDP forecast for FY2026-27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April, citing elevated energy and other commodity prices as well as continued supply disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia, which are likely to weigh on economic activity.
3) India's Q4 GDP expands 7.8 pc, taking full year growth to 7.7 pc: Govt data
India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.
4) Annamalai quits BJP, floats new political movement
Shortly after his formal resignation from the BJP, former state party chief K Annamalai addressed the public through video conferencing on Friday, while also announcing the launch of a new political movement, promising that it would soon take the shape of a party that will fight the next Assembly elections.
5) Congress' Praveen Chakravarty files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu
6) CM Vijay unveils 436 schemes across departments for Tamil Nadu’s development in first Cabinet meet
Chief Minister Vijay has approved a roadmap comprising 436 schemes across various government departments aimed at accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu.
7) Putin pledges non-interference in 'delicate' India-China ties; backs Modi, Xi to resolve border issues amicably
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not interfere in the "delicate" bilateral relations between India and China, expressing confidence that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are determined to resolve their long-standing boundary dispute amicably.
8) Heavy rains, strong winds lash Kerala, damage property, vehicles; orange alert in 8 districts
Heavy rains and strong winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Friday, and several tree branches fell down, damaging vehicles and property. The IMD issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for the day.
9) Russian President Putin pitches Su-57 stealth jet to India; indicates readiness for co-production
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered New Delhi Russia's fifth-generation stealth aircraft Sukhoi Su-57 and even suggested that the combat jet could even be jointly produced in India in line with the strong strategic partnership between the two countries.
10) Ram Charan's 'Peddi' earns Rs 135 crore in worldwide gross on day one
Ram Charan-starrer "Peddi" has registered a blockbuster opening at the worldwide box office, grossing over Rs 135.36 crore on its first day, the makers announced on Friday.