DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 05, 2026?

2) RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for second time in row amid West Asia conflict; raises FY27 inflation to 5.1 pc

The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered its GDP forecast for FY2026-27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April, citing elevated energy and other commodity prices as well as continued supply disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia, which are likely to weigh on economic activity.