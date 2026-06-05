Annamalai launches new political movement after exit from BJP: Key highlights

4. "It feels like I was in an internship, now, after 17 years, I am still trying to better politics, better governance."

5. "Rajinikanth called me to discuss his plans before I joined the BJP. In front of me there were three choices. What was good for Tamil Nadu? What was good for Superstar himself? At that time, it was for him to stay out of politics, given the COVID-19 pandemic. What was good for Annamalai? That was to join the BJP as I had given my word to BL Santosh (then BJP president). So I went and joined the BJP. I also apologised to Superstar Rajinikath. I have immense respect for him."

6. "For the past 6 years in the BJP, I have never given up Tamil Nadu. Have always fought for the State, its well-being, culture and its people."