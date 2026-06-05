Annamalai launches new political movement after exit from BJP: Key highlights

CHENNAI: Shortly after his formal resignation from the BJP, former state party chief K Annamalai addressed the public through video conferencing on Friday, while also announcing the launch of a new political movement, promising that it would soon take the shape of a party that will fight the next Assembly elections.
Here are key highlights from Annamalai's address:
1. "This is going to be a new beginning. I wanted to leave with respect."
2. "I want to create a new form of governance, which is what led me to politics in the first place."
3. "I started my journey with Vijayakanth's DMDK and then joined the BJP."
4. "It feels like I was in an internship, now, after 17 years, I am still trying to better politics, better governance."
5. "Rajinikanth called me to discuss his plans before I joined the BJP. In front of me there were three choices. What was good for Tamil Nadu? What was good for Superstar himself? At that time, it was for him to stay out of politics, given the COVID-19 pandemic. What was good for Annamalai? That was to join the BJP as I had given my word to BL Santosh (then BJP president). So I went and joined the BJP. I also apologised to Superstar Rajinikath. I have immense respect for him."
6. "For the past 6 years in the BJP, I have never given up Tamil Nadu. Have always fought for the State, its well-being, culture and its people."
7. "I am always asked if I am a Tamilian or an Indian. And with a traditional Tamilian, I am also a proud Indian I say."
8. "I pushed the BJP to fight the elections alone on its own without an alliance, as it was right."
9. "From the Hydrocarbon issue to the Mekadattu, the BJP has always stood with the Tamil people."
10. "With this beginning, we need to beging work at the grassroot level. From creating cadres to ground outreach."
11. "This will be a people's movement that will be dynamic with new ideas and ideologies."
12. "We are going to train the common people to become political leaders."
13. He also added that a Centre for Politics and Ethics will be founded in Coimbatore.