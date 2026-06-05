RBI lowers FY27 GDP forecast to 6.6 pc on concerns over West Asia conflict

The central bank also said that prolonged global supply-chain disruptions, heightened volatility in global financial markets, and weather-related shocks continue to pose downside risks to the domestic growth outlook.

Announcing the June bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said several high-frequency indicators suggest that domestic economic activity has remained largely steady since the outbreak of the conflict.

India's manufacturing and services PMI suggest that both sectors continue to be resilient, and business expectations are still positive, he said.

On the demand side, private consumption has remained resilient so far. Fixed investment has also maintained its momentum despite rising cost pressures.