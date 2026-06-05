Putin pledges non-interference in 'delicate' India-China ties; backs Modi, Xi to resolve border issues amicably

In a wide-ranging interaction with the heads of major global news agencies on Thursday night, Putin praised both Modi and Xi and said Russia's decades-long partnerships with both New Delhi and Beijing grew naturally and are entirely independent of one another.

"This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering into them is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends -- both India and China," the Russian President said responding to a question from PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, the only Indian journalist at the interaction.

"President Xi and Prime Minister Modi are both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the the border issue," he said.

India and China rolled out a series of measures in the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.

In August, Modi and Xi met at Tianjin, a meeting held under the shadow of US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff that set a clear direction for the relations between the two Asian giants. Modi and Xi reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.