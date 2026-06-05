Ram Charan's 'Peddi' earns Rs 135 crore in worldwide gross on day one

HYDERABAD: Ram Charan-starrer "Peddi" has registered a blockbuster opening at the worldwide box office, grossing over Rs 135.36 crore on its first day, the makers announced on Friday.
The sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana , released in theatres across the country on Thursday and has received a positive response from the critics.
Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas, which has bankrolled the project, shared the opening day box office figure in a post on Instagram.
"Box office CHAMPION - #PEDDI SIR... Rs 135.36 CR+ gross worldwide on Day 1... Meet #PEDDI now in cinemas," the studio posted.
The film's opening day collection signals a strong comeback for the "RRR" star following the disappointment of his previous release "Game Changer".
Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, "Peddi" follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.
Ram Charan plays the titular role, with Shiva Rajkumar as his mentor Gournaidu, Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.
The film features music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ratnavelu.
The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
Directed by Sana, who previously helmed "Uppena", "Peddi" marks his second feature film and his first collaboration with Charan.