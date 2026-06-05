DVAC files FIR in MAWS cash-for-jobs case during KN Nehru tenure: TN govt tells Madras HC

Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Court to FIR was registered based on a legal opinion rendered by him after examining the materials available in the case.

AG further submitted that there was nothing on record to show that his predecessor had given any oral undertaking to the court that no coercive action would be taken by the DVAC until the next hearing on June 23, 2026.

He contended that even if such an undertaking had been made, it would have been done only on the instructions of the then government, which, according to him, intended to protect its Minister.

Recording the submissions, the judges observed that they would pass appropriate orders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier sent a letter seeking registration of a case, alleging that bribes amounting to several crores were collected in connection with 2,538 appointments, including posts such as Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, and Sanitary Inspector, in the MAWS Department.