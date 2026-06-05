Heavy rains, strong winds lash Kerala, damage property, vehicles; orange alert in 8 districts

The IMD issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for the day.

The rains are expected to intensify during the weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- for Saturday and three -- Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad -- districts on Sunday.

For Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state. Besides that, it issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts of the state.