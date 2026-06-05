Russian President Putin pitches Su-57 stealth jet to India; indicates readiness for co-production

In an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI on Thursday night, Putin delving into various aspects of India-Russia defence and military ties, said Moscow is still keen to involve New Delhi in the Su-57 aircraft programme.

"As for the Su-57, we offered our friends from India to jointly develop this machine, a fifth-generation aircraft. I think it's the best to date. But our Indian friends said, 'well, let's see'," he said, responding to a question from PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, the only Indian journalist at the interaction.

"In principle, this could have been our (Russia-India) product. We made it independently. And we are ready to work with India. To work and develop. There will be no restrictions whatsoever," he said.