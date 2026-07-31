DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 31, 2026 ?

1. Cauvery protests: Please don't come now, Karnataka CM tells TN CM Vijay

With the protests over Cauvery river water sharing intensifying in the State, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to defer his scheduled visit to the neighbouring State on August 3.

2. SC grants anticipatory bail to DMK leader Senthilbalaji in fresh corruption case

In a relief to DMK leader and former minister V Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him anticipatory bail till further orders in a fresh corruption case lodged against him by the Tamil Nadu government led by Joseph Vijay.

3. Govt orders special audit of all registrations cleared by suspended Palani Sub-Registrar

The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has ordered a special audit of all documents registered during the tenure of suspended Palani Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan Subramanian, marking a significant escalation in its scrutiny of alleged irregularities in property registrations.

4. Denial of permission for Dravidar Kazhagam campaign against NEET: Kamal's MNM flays govt

5. Two dozen Indians still working with Russian Army, efforts on to secure their release: MEA

India on Friday said around two dozen Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian Army and efforts are underway to secure their release.

6. 2020 Delhi riots: HC seeks police's stand on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the city police on a plea by activist Umar Khalid seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

7. Ten killed as 4-storey building, declared unsafe in 2020, collapses in Bhiwandi town

At least 10 people were killed and three others injured after a four-storey residential building, tagged as 'dangerous' in 2020 by the local civic body and currently undergoing repairs illegally, collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

8. On comeback trail, discus thrower Seema collects CWG bronze

Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna, who overcame post-pregnancy arthritis to resume her sporting career just last year, clinched a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games here despite marginally falling short of her personal best in the event.

9. At least 18 die after breach of border between Morocco, Spanish exclave of Ceuta

At least 18 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, where Spain deployed its military after thousands of people breached the border with Morocco and poured into the tiny Spanish territory.

10. 34 killed in Pakistan coal mine blast as rescue operations continue

At least 34 miners were killed and over a dozen remained trapped following a methane gas explosion in a coalfield in Pakistan's Balochistan province, authorities said on Friday.