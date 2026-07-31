2020 Delhi riots: HC seeks police's stand on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

On July 4, the trial court rejected Khalid’s bail application, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant him the relief.

On September 2, 2025, a high court division bench denied bail to Khalid. On January 5, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict, but granted the relief to co-accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

On July 4, the trial court rejected Khalid’s bail application, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant him the relief.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria had then observed that there was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the UAPA and held that all accused could not be treated equally in view of the “hierarchy of participation”.