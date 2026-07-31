34 killed in Pakistan coal mine blast as rescue operations continue

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Sorange coalfield near Quetta when a methane gas explosion struck a coal mine during a shift change, also damaging a neighbouring mine and trapping over 50 workers.

About 4,000 feet underground, miners were caught in the explosion and the subsequent fire. The blast triggered structural collapses, killing several workers instantly and leaving others trapped beneath the burning debris.

Rescue teams have recovered 34 bodies and rescued 22 of the trapped workers until this morning, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Atif, initially 22 workers were trapped inside the mine where the explosion took place, while the remaining workers were trapped in the neighbouring mine.