SC grants anticipatory bail to DMK leader Senthilbalaji in fresh corruption case

On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear Balaji’s plea seeking pre-arrest bail in the fresh corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The Madras High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Balaji in the FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the TASMAC scam case.

Soon after the denial, the top court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was urged by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Anand Tiwari on behalf of the DMK leader that his plea be listed for urgent hearing as he faces imminent coercive action.

Balaji represents Coimbatore South in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to the FIR, a large-scale scam took place in TASMAC in the allotment of shops and bars.

Balaji alleged that the FIR quoted verbatim the affidavit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the petition tThe agency filed before the Supreme Court.

In fact, the FIR itself at various places says that it is from the counter affidavit and petition of the ED, the plea said.