Cauvery protests: Please don't come now, Karnataka CM tells TN CM Vijay

Vijay’s visit to Karnataka, though mentioned repeatedly by the government and leaders in Karnataka, has not been officially confirmed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Two days ago, Shivakumar had said he offered to take Vijay on a helicopter tour of the areas fed by Cauvery water to show the scarcity there.

However, the situation changed after widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mandya, where demonstrators tore posters of Vijay's film ‘Jana Nayagan’ and forced theatres at some places to halt its screening.