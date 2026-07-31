On comeback trail, discus thrower Seema collects CWG bronze

The 27-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani returned to the sport after taking a break to manage post-pregnancy complications that included arthritis and a knee injury. Her son is now four years old.

Seema is also pursuing a PhD in Physical Education from Bhiwani's Chaudhary Bansi Lal University.

"I was diagnosed with arthritis after my pregnancy because of which there were many complications. But my husband and family supported me because of which I am here," she said.

"I was confident that I would do well even though the conditions were tough. It was very cold but our pre-Games training in Spala (Poland) helped us prepare for such weather," she added.