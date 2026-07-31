On comeback trail, discus thrower Seema collects CWG bronze

GLASGOW: Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna, who overcame post-pregnancy arthritis to resume her sporting career just last year, clinched a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games here despite marginally falling short of her personal best in the event.
Compatriot Nidhi Rani ended fourth in the same competition on Thursday.
Seema produced the medal-winning throw of 58.65m in her third attempt and went on to foul the remaining three chances. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won the gold with a throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks took silver with 60.67m.
"I could not achieve my personal best but I was determined to do well," Seema said after the event, referring to the 59.73m effort she achieved in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.
The 27-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani returned to the sport after taking a break to manage post-pregnancy complications that included arthritis and a knee injury. Her son is now four years old.
Seema is also pursuing a PhD in Physical Education from Bhiwani's Chaudhary Bansi Lal University.
"I was diagnosed with arthritis after my pregnancy because of which there were many complications. But my husband and family supported me because of which I am here," she said.
"I was confident that I would do well even though the conditions were tough. It was very cold but our pre-Games training in Spala (Poland) helped us prepare for such weather," she added.
Asked whether she has any specific goals in mind going forward, the bespectacled thrower said, "I don't have any specific aim, I only want to do well, work hard whether I achieve my personal best or not." Earlier, Nidhi opened India's campaign with a throw of 53.19m but was immediately overtaken by Nigeria's Obiageri Pamela Amaechi (53.68m) and Uganda's Monie Nora Atim (55.37m). Seema, meanwhile, began with a foul after sending her discus into the net.
Tunks then moved to the top with an opening effort of 58.21m before Hall seized the lead with 59.27m.
Nidhi responded with a strong second-round throw of 55.67m to climb to third, but Seema soon leapfrogged her compatriot by launching the discus to 57.32m in the second round.
Tunks improved to 60.67m to strengthen her hold on the silver medal position before Seema improved her own mark to 58.65m at the halfway stage, putting herself firmly in contention for bronze.
Hall consolidated her supremacy with a fourth-round effort of 60.95m and then sealed the gold with her best throw of 61.66m in the fifth round.
Seema Punia is the most successful Indian discus thrower in CWG in terms of medals won with three silver (2006, 2014, 2018) and one bronze (2010) in her kitty.
Krishna Poonia (2010) and Vikas Gowda (2014) are the only ones to have won gold medals at the showpiece.