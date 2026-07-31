Govt orders special audit of all registrations cleared by suspended Palani Sub-Registrar

In an official order, the department directed that every document registered from February 5, 2024, the day Justin Manikandan assumed charge as Sub-Registrar in the Palani Registration District, until the date of his suspension be examined comprehensively.

To carry out the exercise, the department has constituted a six-member special audit committee headed by Tirunelveli Deputy Inspector General of Registration Swaminathan. The other members are Sivaganga Assistant Inspector General of Registration Srinivasan, Salem West Sub-Registrar Geetha, Virudhunagar Sub-Registrar Khaja Mohaideen, Virudhunagar Sub-Registrar Office Assistant Mohanraj and Muthukrishnan, an assistant attached to the office of the Tirunelveli Deputy Inspector General of Registration.

The committee has been asked to scrutinise all registrations made during the specified period, with particular focus on whether any documents were registered in violation of Section 22A of the Registration Act, which prohibits the registration of certain categories of properties.