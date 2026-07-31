At least 18 die after breach of border between Morocco, Spanish exclave of Ceuta

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to join Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska in a visit to Ceuta on Friday morning.

Rachid Sbihi, who leads a local workers association representing Civil Guard officers described the situation as a “serious humanitarian crisis”.

“People are still entering. The reinforcements that have arrived are only helping the injured and other humanitarian efforts,” he said.

Without shelter, thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, were left sleeping in parks and sidewalks, with others roaming the streets aimlessly, he said. “It's chaotic.”

Among the 18 who died, many drowned but some were also killed in the stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach, Sbihi said.