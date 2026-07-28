DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 28, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (July 28, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Manomaniam Sundaranar univ convocation hit by twin row; minister and MLAs boycott event as students protest
The 33rd convocation ceremony of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli was hit by a dual controversy on Tuesday (July 28) after Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, MLA Murugan and MLA Rajendra boycotted the event over the order in which the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was scheduled to be rendered, even as it was announced that only 113 gold medallists out of 871 candidates would receive their degrees directly from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
2.Are our students terrorists, Priyanka Gandhi asks Lok Sabha
3.CM Vijay urges PM Modi to withdraw Centre's reply on Mekedatu dam, safeguard Tami Nadu's Cauvery rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to withdraw its recent reply in the Rajya Sabha on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, contending that it overlooks settled legal principles governing inter-State river water disputes.
4.Why 41 Sanskrit teachers but only 12 Tamil teachers in TN's PM Shri schools: Su Venkatesan questions Centre
CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan has accused the Union government of promoting Sanskrit at the cost of regional languages after a reply to his Lok Sabha question revealed the number of language teachers appointed under the PM SHRI scheme.
5.Keralam CM VD Satheesan urges Tamil Nadu counterpart Vijay to ease curbs on construction material transport
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, urging him to reconsider the restrictions imposed on the inter-state transportation of construction materials, particularly stone aggregates, saying the move could delay several strategically important National Highway projects in Keralam.
6.Two killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle collision on railway flyover in Villupuram
Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a multi-collision accident involving a motorcycle, a luxury bus, a car, and a tempo van on the Aiyyur Agaram railway overpass in Villupuram district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
7.Meta summoned after PM Modi's post removed, but govt says explanation not reasonable
The government has summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the US-based social media company removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post, in which he had addressed India's youth and promised stringent measures against paper leaks, sources said on Tuesday.
8.TN finds Omicron RF.5 in all sequenced Covid samples; Health dept rules out cause for concern
Tamil Nadu has detected the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage in all 20 Covid-19 positive samples sent for genome sequencing between January and May this year, prompting the State Health Department to reiterate that the circulating strain is mild and poses no immediate public health concern.
9.TN redraws HR&CE administration, splits State into North, South zones
10.SC orders release of protesters below 18 with no criminal record, bars coercive action
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of student protesters who are under 18 and have no criminal records, and asked authorities to preserve electronic and digital evidence relating to the recent nationwide stir over the NEET paper leak.
11.Several feared dead in Japan after 7.1 magnitude earthquake triggers mall explosion
An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
12. Shot-putter Sharmila Dhankar clinches India's first ever para-athletics gold in CWG
Sharmila Dhankar, a woman who was impaired by polio at the age of two and survived the trauma of an abusive marriage, became India's first para-athlete to clinch a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, winning the women's shot put F57 event here.