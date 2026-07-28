DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 28, 2026?

1.Manomaniam Sundaranar univ convocation hit by twin row; minister and MLAs boycott event as students protest

The 33rd convocation ceremony of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli was hit by a dual controversy on Tuesday (July 28) after Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, MLA Murugan and MLA Rajendra boycotted the event over the order in which the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was scheduled to be rendered, even as it was announced that only 113 gold medallists out of 871 candidates would receive their degrees directly from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.