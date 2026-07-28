Two killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle collision on railway flyover in Villupuram

Police said the accident occurred when the driver of the motorcycle travelling on the overpass lost control of the vehicle and crashed it head-on into an oncoming luxury bus. The impact forced the bus driver to apply brakes abruptly, which then triggered a pile-up as a car and a tempo van coming from behind rammed into the vehicles in front, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision.

Two persons were grievously injured and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Boopathy, a resident of Narasingapuram in Villupuram district, who was riding the motorcycle, and John Anbazhagan (55) of Mudichur in Chennai, who was travelling in the car.