Two killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle collision on railway flyover in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a multi-collision accident involving a motorcycle, a luxury bus, a car, and a tempo van on the Aiyyur Agaram railway overpass in Villupuram district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Police said the accident occurred when the driver of the motorcycle travelling on the overpass lost control of the vehicle and crashed it head-on into an oncoming luxury bus. The impact forced the bus driver to apply brakes abruptly, which then triggered a pile-up as a car and a tempo van coming from behind rammed into the vehicles in front, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision.
Two persons were grievously injured and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Boopathy, a resident of Narasingapuram in Villupuram district, who was riding the motorcycle, and John Anbazhagan (55) of Mudichur in Chennai, who was travelling in the car.
On receiving information, Villupuram police, along with local residents, rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations. Those trapped inside the damaged vehicles were pulled out safely.
Meanwhile, three injured passengers, identified as Lazar, Solomon, and car driver Balaji, were admitted to the Villupuram Government General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.
The accident caused traffic disruption on the railway overpass for some time before the damaged vehicles were removed and traffic restored.
Villupuram police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.