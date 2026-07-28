Tamil Nadu finds Omicron RF.5 in all sequenced Covid samples; Health department rules out cause for concern

The samples, analysed at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, confirmed the presence of the RF.5 variant, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr A Somasundaram said.

“All the 20 samples tested at NIV, Pune, have turned out to be RF.5. It is not a virulent virus, so people do not have to panic,” he said, while urging the public to continue following basic preventive measures.

Tamil Nadu currently has 15 active Covid-19 cases. The State has recorded 335 infections so far in 2026. Health authorities said the cases were detected through routine surveillance and that the overwhelming majority of patients had only mild symptoms.