Karnataka can build on Cauvery without Tamil Nadu consent: Centre

Choudhary further said the Supreme Court, in its February 16, 2018 order, had found Clause XVIII of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) Award, 2007, appropriate and reiterated: "Nothing in the order of this tribunal shall impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefit of waters within that State in a manner not inconsistent with the order of this tribunal."

Reacting to the Centre's stand, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore termed the Union minister's written reply "highly dangerous" and "completely unacceptable". He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government had consistently acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farmers and said the reply had once again exposed the BJP's anti-Tamil Nadu and anti-people stance.

Tagore said the Congress would strongly oppose the Centre's position both inside Parliament and among the public to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery waters and protect the interests of the state's farmers.