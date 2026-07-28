Manomaniam Sundaranar univ convocation hit by twin row; minister and MLAs boycott event as students protest

Manonmaniam students protest change in degree distribution

The university had earlier announced that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the chief guest, would personally confer degrees on 871 candidates during the convocation where a total of 37,877 students were scheduled to receive their degree certificates.

However, it was later announced that only 113 gold medallists would receive degrees directly from the Governor, which led to protests by the students, according to a Daily Thanthi report.