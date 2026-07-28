Meta summoned after PM Modi's post removed; co apologises, but govt says explanation not reasonable

NEW DELHI: The government has summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the US-based social media company removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post, in which he had addressed India's youth and promised stringent measures against paper leaks, sources said on Tuesday.
Sources told PTI that Meta has told the government that a glitch in its automated content filters caused PM Modi's Facebook post removal.
Meta's explanation is not reasonable, and deeper discussions are needed, sources said, adding that the matter is "not settled and done".
They further said that if a glitch in the automated system caused the error, then Meta must improve its tools.
Sources said that the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) has been summoned by the IT Ministry over the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram post on July 23, later shared on Facebook, had featured his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with young people and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks, but was subsequently restricted by Meta on Facebook, prompting BJP worker Priti Gandhi to question the platform's actions.
In a post on X, she criticised Meta over the alleged restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie video on Facebook, saying the move raised questions over the company's political bias, transparency and accountability.
"The Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy uploads his first direct selfie video to connect with India's youth... and Facebook restricts it??? Who gave Meta the authority to decide what millions of Indians should or should not see???" she had said.
She added: "This isn't just content moderation. It raises serious questions about your political bias, transparency & accountability. Respond!!!"
Meta has apologised and admitted that the content was removed "in error" and has since been restored on the platform.
"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," Meta's spokesperson said.
The video, posted on July 23 amid the student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to youth where he had announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament.