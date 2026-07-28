Meta summoned after PM Modi's post removed; co apologises, but govt says explanation not reasonable

Sources told PTI that Meta has told the government that a glitch in its automated content filters caused PM Modi's Facebook post removal.

Meta's explanation is not reasonable, and deeper discussions are needed, sources said, adding that the matter is "not settled and done".

They further said that if a glitch in the automated system caused the error, then Meta must improve its tools.

Sources said that the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) has been summoned by the IT Ministry over the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram post on July 23, later shared on Facebook, had featured his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with young people and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks, but was subsequently restricted by Meta on Facebook, prompting BJP worker Priti Gandhi to question the platform's actions.