Keralam CM VD Satheesan urges Tamil Nadu counterpart Vijay to ease curbs on construction material transport

In his letter, Satheesan highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two states, describing it as one founded on "geographical proximity, cultural affinity and a long tradition of mutual cooperation." He said both governments have consistently worked together in the spirit of cooperative federalism for the welfare and economic development of their people.

Referring to the Tamil Nadu government's Gazette Notification dated July 9, Satheesan said the new regulations governing the inter-state transportation of rough stones and other construction materials had significantly disrupted the supply of stone aggregates from the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari to Keralam.

"These districts have traditionally been the principal source of stone aggregates required for the execution of several National Highway projects in Kerala," the Chief Minister wrote, adding that Keralam has limited availability of suitable stone aggregates for large-scale infrastructure works and therefore depends heavily on supplies from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.