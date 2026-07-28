SC orders release of protesters below 18 with no criminal record, bars coercive action

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that allegations of police excesses against students prima facie warrant a fair and independent investigation. Hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during the demonstrations, the apex court issued a slew of interim directions.

The bench, also including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed all states where protests were held to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs and other digital evidence pertaining to the protests.

It also ordered that any digital data collected on protesters be preserved but not brought into the public domain.