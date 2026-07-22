DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 22, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 19, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.CM Vijay, DMK leader Stalin speak in one voice against NEET; stress scrapping the exam
Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday spoke in one voice against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asserting that the examination should be scrapped and that its abolition was the only solution to the ongoing nationwide protests.
2.Advance bookings for 'Jana Nayagan' receive overwhelming response across TN
Advance bookings for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s final cinematic outing, 'Jana Nayagan', have opened to an overwhelming response across the state, with theatres reporting sold-out shows within minutes of tickets going live ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday.
3.Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed nearly 1,000 people
At least 999 people have died from the Ebola outbreak in Congo, according to official data published overnight into Wednesday, a grim toll in what’s already been declared the fastest Ebola outbreak in history.
4.2027 Census to be fully digital; data collection will not affect welfare schemes: Official
The 2027 Census will be India’s first fully digital population enumeration, and data collected during the exercise will be strictly used for national planning rather than determining eligibility for welfare schemes, a top official said on Wednesday.
5.Rijiju says govt ready for Lok Sabha NEET paper leak debate; Pradhan meets Birla
6.Rajya Sabha adjourned as govt accuses Opposition of not allowing NEET debate
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm, for the second time on Wednesday, after Opposition members tried to raise the issue of police action against students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.
7.Opposition parties hold protest in Parliament premises; demand resignation of Shah, Pradhan
Wearing black clothes, leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest outside Parliament to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.
8.Opposition MPs, Dipke urge Sonam Wangchuk to end fast; CJP says agitation to continue
9.CJP protesters continue sit-in at Jantar Mantar; more supporters gather overnight
Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with more supporters gathering at the protest site overnight and volunteers receiving food and other supplies sent by sympathisers, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.
10.Assam flood: 31 dead so far, 5.65 lakh affected, govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia
Twenty-one more people lost their lives and nearly 5.65 lakh were affected by floods in Assam with incessant rain across several districts deteriorating the overall situation on Wednesday, officials said.
11.Iran launches missiles at Jordan
Missile alert sirens sounded Wednesday in Jordan's port city of Aqaba as attacks across the Middle East overshadowed diplomatic efforts in Pakistan to salvage an interim ceasefire deal that has collapsed.
12.Air India suspends Tel Aviv-Delhi flights till end-September
Amid renewed hostilities and growing security concerns in West Asia, Air India on Wednesday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till end of September.