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Opposition parties hold protest in Parliament premises; demand resignation of Shah, Pradhan

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the opposition protest
Opposition parties hold protest in Parliament premises
Opposition parties hold protest in Parliament premisesX
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NEW DELHI: Wearing black clothes, leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest outside Parliament to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.

The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the police action against protesting students.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the opposition protest.

MPs of the Congress, SP, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties were present during the protest, during which they raised slogans against the government.

Earlier, floor leaders of several parties of the Opposition INDIA Bloc held a strategy meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi and leaders of various opposition parties attended the meeting.

Amit Shah
Parliament
Sonam Wangchuk
Dharmendra Pradhan
Cockroach Janta Party
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