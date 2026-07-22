Iran launches missiles at Jordan

Jordan's military said it intercepted four missiles in the Iranian attack, while two others fell in “uninhabited areas.” Plumes of smoke could be seen overhead in Aqaba in videos filmed by people in the nearby Israeli city of Eilat.

The US military said earlier Wednesday that it had completed an 11th night of strikes on Iran. Iranian air defences activated near the capital, Tehran, and Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that explosions rocked Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchistan provinces. The US said its targets included aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

That came after Iran attacked a tanker in the strait Tuesday, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. Iran also kept up attacks against US allies in the region. Iran also launched attacks against Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.