CJP protesters continue sit-in at Jantar Mantar; more supporters gather overnight

Several people sent food to the protest site on Tuesday night as more supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar, where protesters continued their sit-in despite heavy security deployment in the area following Monday's police crackdown on the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns.

"We will not leave this spot until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. July 20 was a milestone moment in India's political history, especially in post-Independence India. The youth won't stay quiet anymore," he said.

Late Tuesday night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a clarification that the movement had not called for any gathering anywhere other than Jantar Mantar.