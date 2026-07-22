Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition raises issue of police action against students

"The House will meet again at 2 pm today," Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced after his repeated requests to members to let the House function were ignored.

The House proceedings began at 11 am, but as soon as the Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to raise the issue of the baton charge and use of tear gas against student protesters earlier this week, Treasury bench members objected loudly, triggering a shouting match across the House.

Before Kharge could complete even one sentence, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings until noon.