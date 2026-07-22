Air India suspends flights Tel Aviv-Delhi route till end September

A senior Air India executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the operations have been further suspended “till September end due to security concerns.” Several other major international carriers are also adopting a policy of “wait and watch” as tensions prevail in the region.

Besides Israeli carriers such as El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have been operating, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.

Weeks after the Iran-US conflict started in February end, the Indian carrier in April announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which was further extended till end July and now, extended till end of September.