Assam flood situation remains critical, 5.65 lakh affected, 21 more die

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report issued at midnight on Tuesday, more than 5,64,600 people have been hit by the deluge in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

Thirteen people, including four women and two children, drowned in floodwaters in the Sivasagar district, followed by five, including two children, in Charaideo, two in Golaghat, and one woman in Jorhat in the last 24 hours, it added.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 31.