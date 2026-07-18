DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 18, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Sonam Wangchuk 'forcibly shifted' to Safdarjung Hospital on 21st day of
hunger strike; under observation; hospital not sharing reports, says wife
Doctors assessing activist Sonam Wangchuk said he is weak and showing signs of dehydration due to prolonged fasting and has been kept under observation, according to a latest update provided by police.
2.Kuwait says Iran has struck water desalination plant, second such attack in two days
3.Vijay extends Tamil Nadu Day greetings, reaffirms commitment to celebrate both July 18 and November 1
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (July 18) greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day and announced that the government would continue to commemorate both July 18, marking the historic Assembly resolution moved by former Chief Minister CN Annadurai to rename the State as Tamil Nadu, and November 1, the day the erstwhile Madras State was formed.
4.72nd National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Raayan is Best Tamil Film; Rajkumar Periasamy named Best Director for Amaran
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. A total of 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories.
5.TN custodial death: Officials hand over relief to family of remand prisoner
The revenue officials handed over relief and a temporary job offer to the family of S Sabari Varman, a remand prisoner who died in the sub-jail here on July 13, an official said on Saturday.
6.TVK functionary removed from party after moving court against leaders
TVK functionary M Gnanasoundari, who alleged irregularities in the appointment of government advocates, was removed from the party for tarnishing the party's image, a TVK leader said on Saturday.
7.8 killed, over 60 wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Eight people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded in Russia by overnight Ukrainian drone attacks, Russian officials said Saturday.
8.Punjab Police inspector held for allegedly extorting US-based family; suspended
The Punjab Police has arrested an inspector days after shifting him to the Police Lines following allegations linking him to a US federal indictment in an alleged extortion conspiracy involving an India-based organised crime syndicate, officials said.
9.Sindhu enters Japan Open final
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered her first final in more than two years after Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China retired midway through their women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open here on Saturday.
10. Former U17 world champion Neha wins 59kg gold in Budapest