DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 18, 2026?

3.Vijay extends Tamil Nadu Day greetings, reaffirms commitment to celebrate both July 18 and November 1

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (July 18) greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day and announced that the government would continue to commemorate both July 18, marking the historic Assembly resolution moved by former Chief Minister CN Annadurai to rename the State as Tamil Nadu, and November 1, the day the erstwhile Madras State was formed.