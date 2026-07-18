Punjab Police inspector held for allegedly extorting US-based family; suspended

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, said on Saturday that Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra was found involved in extorting and accepting Rs 16 lakh as illegal gratification from a US-based family.

During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record linking Nagra with the demand, extortion and acceptance of illegal gratification from the US-based family, the DIG said in a statement.

Nagra was arrested on Friday after being named as an accused in an FIR dated January 16, 2026, registered at the Tanda police station.