Sindhu enters Japan Open final

The 31-year-old Indian was leading 21-19, 15-10 when world No. 4 Chen was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury.

It will be Sindhu's first final since winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in 2024. She had also finished runner-up at the Malaysia Open Super 500 earlier that year. Her last major title came at the Singapore Open Super 500 in 2022.

"I'm very happy that I've gone to the final," Sindhu said after the match.

"For me every match mattered a lot from the first match, especially today's match. It was important from the beginning to be focused because when you play with the top-ranked players it's important that every point matters so winning that first game really mattered a lot."

In Sunday's summit clash, Sindhu will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani.

World No. 12 Sindhu had entered the contest trailing 6-8 in her head-to-head record against the fourth-seeded Chen, who had won each of their previous four meetings, including a straight-games victory at this year's Indonesia Masters.

Sindhu's last win over Chen had come in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championships, where she went on to become India's first badminton world champion.

Sindhu relied on her attacking game and sharp net play to dictate the rallies against the Chinese.