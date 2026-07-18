TVK functionary removed from party after moving court against leaders

Gnanasoundari, an advocate, had moved the Madras High Court against TVK senior leaders over the appointment of government advocates in Villupuram district, alleging that bribes were paid for temporary appointments of government pleaders - a charge rejected by the party.

The party's action on her follows the court disposing her public interest litigation, on July 17 after advocate general clarified that the current appointments were only temporary and that formal appointment process involving thousands of candidates would take about three to six months.

The court noted that the names of certain leaders were included in the petition to hog media attention and ordered that the names be dropped from the petition after her counsel agreed to drop the leaders' names from the petition.