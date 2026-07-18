Sonam Wangchuk under observation at Safdarjung Hospital after medical check-up: Police

NEW DELHI: Doctors assessing activist Sonam Wangchuk said he is weak and showing signs of dehydration due to prolonged fasting and has been kept under observation, according to a latest update provided by police.
Further medical tests are being conducted and his health is being continuously monitored under expert supervision, police said in a statement.
Police said Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday for medical examination and further intervention after doctors, during a routine check-up mandated by the Delhi High Court, advised hospitalisation in view of his deteriorating health condition.
Doctors arrived in the morning to conduct Wangchuk's scheduled daily medical examination as per the directions of the high court. However, the exercise witnessed obstruction by some protesters, leading to a brief commotion, the statement read.
Considering Wangchuk's delicate health condition, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice for examination and further intervention, if required, it read.
Doctors at the hospital found that he was weak with signs of dehydration, and more tests were being conducted and his health was being monitored, according to the statement.