Cinema

72nd National Film Awards 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil cinema leaves its mark with wins for Raayan, Amaran, Captain Miller

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. A total of 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories.
72nd National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Raayan is Best Tamil Film; Meiyazhagan, Captain Miller earn Special Mention
72nd National Film Awards 2026: Raayan is Best Tamil Film; Meiyazhagan, Captain Miller earn Special Mention

South Indian cinema's hall of fame

South Indian cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films from the year 2024 bagging honours across several major categories for films such as 'Amaran', 'Captain Miller', 'Raayan', 'Maharaja', 'Bramayugam' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', recognising outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling.

Multiple National Award winner Dhanush had a memorable outing, with his directorial 'Raayan', in which he also played the lead, winning Best Tamil Film, while 'Captain Miller', also headlined by the actor, earned two honours.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' emerged as one of the biggest Tamil winners with three awards, while Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2' picked up multiple honours in the screenplay and costume design categories.

Tamil winners

  • Best Tamil Film: 'Raayan', the gritty North Chennai-based neo-noir revenge drama written, directed by and starring Dhanush.

  • Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for 'Amaran', the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer biographical war drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

  • Best Editing: K Kalaivanan for 'Amaran'.

  • Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar for 'Amaran'.

  • Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu for 'Maharaja'. The Vijay Sethupathi-led revenge thriller was praised for its realistic action sequences.

  • Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush. The period action drama explores themes of oppression, freedom and social justice.

  • Special Mention: 'Captain Miller'.

  • Special Mention: 'Meiyazhagan', the emotional bromance drama starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, directed by C Prem Kumar.

South Indian winners

Malayalam

  • Best Malayalam Film: 'Feminichi Fathima', a satirical drama that examines the complex social and patriarchal barriers encountered by women.

  • Best Actor: Mammootty for 'Bramayugam', a critically acclaimed black-and-white horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

  • Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal for 'Bramayugam'.

  • Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for 'Angu Vaana Konilu' from Tovino Thomas-starrer 'ARM'.

Telugu

  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The sci-fi epic stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

  • Best Telugu Film: 'Committee Kurrollu', a coming-of-age rural drama, written and directed by debutant Yadhu Vamsi.

  • Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary for 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

  • Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.

  • Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.

  • Best Screenplay (Dialogue): Venky Atluri for 'Lucky Bhaskar', starring Dulquer Salmaan.

  • Best Children's Film: '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu'.

Kannada

  • Best Kannada Film: 'Mithya', a coming-of-age trauma narrative directed by debutant Sumanth Bhat and produced by Rakshit Shetty.

  • Film Literature: The Best Book on Cinema award went to Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty for his philosophical and political study of Kannada cinema.

List of south Indian films that won big at National Film Awards

List of Tamil films that won big at National Film Awards
List of Tamil films that won big at National Film Awards

"We submitted the film for awards last year and we were told that it would be announced next year. After a few delays we stopped following it and when the announcement was made today the entire team feels happy about it. We are happy."

Rajkumar Periasamy, director of Amaran, to DT Next after the film won multiple National Film Awards.

Captain Miller's National Award recognition makes all the effort worthwhile

"I am doing the post production work for my next film DC and this feels overwhelming. I never knew that the film won the National Award for Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. We make a film believing that it would reach a larger audience upon its release. But Captain Miller didn't commercially go the way we wanted it to be when it released. But the recognition we have been receiving now shows that the effort is totally worth it. Also, congratulations to Dhanush sir because he put in a lot of effort for this movie."

Arun Matheswaran - Director, Captain Miller to DT Next

Arun Matheswaran - Director, Captain Miller
Arun Matheswaran - Director, Captain Miller

Best Feature Film

Article 370 wins Best Feature Film. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Article 370
Article 370

Best Popular Film

Kalki 2898 AD wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD

Best Feature Film

Captain Miller wins Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

Captain Miller
Captain Miller

Best Children's Film

35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) wins Best Children's Film.

35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu)
35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu)

Best Director

Rajkumar Periasamy wins Best Director for Amaran.

Rajkumar Periasamy wins Best Director for Amaran.
Rajkumar Periasamy wins Best Director for Amaran.

Best Actor award

Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam) share the Best Actor award.

Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress

Yami Gautam wins Best Actress for Article 370.

Yami Gautam wins Best Actress for Article 370.
Yami Gautam wins Best Actress for Article 370.

Best Female Playback Singer

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi wins Best Female Playback Singer for Angu Vaana Konilu from the film ARM (Malayalam)

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Best Cinematography

Shehnad Jalal wins Best Cinematography for Bramayugam.

Shehnad Jalal
Shehnad Jalal

Best Original Screenplay

Bandreddi Sukumar wins Best Original Screenplay for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Bandreddi Sukumar wins Best Original Screenplay for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.
Bandreddi Sukumar wins Best Original Screenplay for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Best Screenplay (Dialogue)

Venky Atluri wins Best Screenplay (Dialogue) for Lucky Bhaskar.

Venky Atluri wins Best Screenplay (Dialogue) for Lucky Bhaskar.
Venky Atluri wins Best Screenplay (Dialogue) for Lucky Bhaskar.

Best Editing

K Kalaivanan wins Best Editing for Amaran.

K Kalaivanan
K Kalaivanan

Best Production Design

Nitin Zihani Choudhary wins Best Production Design for Kalki 2898 AD.

Nitin Zihani Choudhary
Nitin Zihani Choudhary

Best Costume Designer

Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma win Best Costume Designer for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Sheetal Sharma
Sheetal Sharma
Deepali Noor
Deepali Noor
Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 poster
Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 poster

Best Tamil Film

Best Tamil Film honour goes to Dhanush's 'Raayan' at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Dhanush's 'Raayan'
Dhanush's 'Raayan'

GV Prakash's Third National Award 

"I was just informed on my third National award by everyone over phone and this feels surreal. Amaran deserves it and it feels deserving for Amaran because the film in a way gave me everything. I can't be happier than this."

--- GV Prakash Kumar to DT Next after winning the National Film Award for Best Background Score for Amaran.

GV Prakash's Third National Award
GV Prakash's Third National Award
Amaran
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Meiyazhagan
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