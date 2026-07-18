72nd National Film Awards 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil cinema leaves its mark with wins for Raayan, Amaran, Captain Miller

South Indian cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films from the year 2024 bagging honours across several major categories for films such as 'Amaran', 'Captain Miller', 'Raayan', 'Maharaja', 'Bramayugam' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', recognising outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling.
Multiple National Award winner Dhanush had a memorable outing, with his directorial 'Raayan', in which he also played the lead, winning Best Tamil Film, while 'Captain Miller', also headlined by the actor, earned two honours.
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' emerged as one of the biggest Tamil winners with three awards, while Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2' picked up multiple honours in the screenplay and costume design categories.
Tamil winners
Best Tamil Film: 'Raayan', the gritty North Chennai-based neo-noir revenge drama written, directed by and starring Dhanush.
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for 'Amaran', the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer biographical war drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.
Best Editing: K Kalaivanan for 'Amaran'.
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar for 'Amaran'.
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu for 'Maharaja'. The Vijay Sethupathi-led revenge thriller was praised for its realistic action sequences.
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush. The period action drama explores themes of oppression, freedom and social justice.
Special Mention: 'Captain Miller'.
Special Mention: 'Meiyazhagan', the emotional bromance drama starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, directed by C Prem Kumar.
South Indian winners
Malayalam
Best Malayalam Film: 'Feminichi Fathima', a satirical drama that examines the complex social and patriarchal barriers encountered by women.
Best Actor: Mammootty for 'Bramayugam', a critically acclaimed black-and-white horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan.
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal for 'Bramayugam'.
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for 'Angu Vaana Konilu' from Tovino Thomas-starrer 'ARM'.
Telugu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The sci-fi epic stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.
Best Telugu Film: 'Committee Kurrollu', a coming-of-age rural drama, written and directed by debutant Yadhu Vamsi.
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary for 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.
Best Screenplay (Dialogue): Venky Atluri for 'Lucky Bhaskar', starring Dulquer Salmaan.
Best Children's Film: '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu'.
Kannada
Best Kannada Film: 'Mithya', a coming-of-age trauma narrative directed by debutant Sumanth Bhat and produced by Rakshit Shetty.
Film Literature: The Best Book on Cinema award went to Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty for his philosophical and political study of Kannada cinema.
"We submitted the film for awards last year and we were told that it would be announced next year. After a few delays we stopped following it and when the announcement was made today the entire team feels happy about it. We are happy."
— Rajkumar Periasamy, director of Amaran, to DT Next after the film won multiple National Film Awards.
"I am doing the post production work for my next film DC and this feels overwhelming. I never knew that the film won the National Award for Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. We make a film believing that it would reach a larger audience upon its release. But Captain Miller didn't commercially go the way we wanted it to be when it released. But the recognition we have been receiving now shows that the effort is totally worth it. Also, congratulations to Dhanush sir because he put in a lot of effort for this movie."
Arun Matheswaran - Director, Captain Miller to DT Next
Article 370 wins Best Feature Film. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Kalki 2898 AD wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Captain Miller wins Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.
35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) wins Best Children's Film.
Rajkumar Periasamy wins Best Director for Amaran.
Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam) share the Best Actor award.
Yami Gautam wins Best Actress for Article 370.
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi wins Best Female Playback Singer for Angu Vaana Konilu from the film ARM (Malayalam)
Shehnad Jalal wins Best Cinematography for Bramayugam.
Bandreddi Sukumar wins Best Original Screenplay for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.
Venky Atluri wins Best Screenplay (Dialogue) for Lucky Bhaskar.
K Kalaivanan wins Best Editing for Amaran.
Nitin Zihani Choudhary wins Best Production Design for Kalki 2898 AD.
Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma win Best Costume Designer for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.
Best Tamil Film honour goes to Dhanush's 'Raayan' at the 72nd National Film Awards.
"I was just informed on my third National award by everyone over phone and this feels surreal. Amaran deserves it and it feels deserving for Amaran because the film in a way gave me everything. I can't be happier than this."
--- GV Prakash Kumar to DT Next after winning the National Film Award for Best Background Score for Amaran.