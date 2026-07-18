8 killed, more than 60 wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

Kyiv's forces are continuing their relentless aerial campaign against energy infrastructure and military targets inside Russia, aiming to undermine Moscow's war effort and make Russians feel the consequences of the Kremlin's all-out invasion of Ukraine that is well into its fifth year.

Two sprawling warehouses of Russia's major online retailer, Wildberries, were hit by Ukrainian drones overnight, according to Russian officials: one in the town of Kotovsk in the Tambov region, some 360 km from the border with Ukraine, and another one in the city of Elektrostal, about 50 km east of Moscow.