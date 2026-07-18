Tamil Nadu

TN custodial death: Officials hand over relief to family of remand prisoner

The family members accepted his body on Friday night following a multi-day protest, police said.
Sabarivarman
Sabarivarman
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NAGERCOIL: The revenue officials handed over relief and a temporary job offer to the family of S Sabari Varman, a remand prisoner who died in the sub-jail here on July 13, an official said on Saturday.

The family members accepted his body on Friday night following a multi-day protest, police said.

They mellowed down after independent human rights activists verified the integrity of the autopsy, and accepted the body of Varman, 35, a disabled shop-keeper, from Ethankadu here who allegedly died in judicial custody.

Three prison staff, including a chief warden were arrested and placed under suspension after a postmortem report indicated 19 injuries on the victim's body, including his elbows.

The police had registered a case against eight co-inmates of the Nagercoil sub-jail in connection with the death of Varman, who was arrested by the Thenthamaraikulam police allegedly for selling banned gutka.

Since his death, his family members have been staging a protest demanding a second postmortem and an independent probe as they suspected foul play in his death inside the prison. However, they launched a fresh protest at Ethankadu junction on Friday demanding the state government to immediately disburse welfare assistance to the affected family.

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According to an official, senior revenue officials visited the residence of Varman's family and handed over a relief of Rs 10 lakh, a temporary government job to Varman's wife and a patta for 1.75 cents land.

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