DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 17, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Nagercoil 'custodial death': Sabarivarman's kin agree to receive body after doctors review autopsy video
The relatives of alleged custodial death victim Sabarivarman have agreed to receive his body after private doctors reviewed the autopsy video and found it consistent with the post-mortem report, Thanthi TV reported. The family has also decided to bury the body instead of cremating it.
2. Madras HC grants interim bail to Sub-Registrar in Palani temple land fraud case
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the Sub-Registrar accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of property belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Trust until August 03.
3.'I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost': Wangchuk as fast enters Day 20
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost", even as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day amid a warning from doctors that his prolonged fast has reached a critical stage.
4. Andy Burnham to become UK Labour leader in last step before taking over as prime minister
Andy Burnham will officially become leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.
5. US Senate bill seeks 100% tariffs on India, 4 other nations for buying Russian oil
A bill seeking to impose 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for buying Russian oil, while exempting European nations purchasing gas from Moscow, was introduced in the US Senate with the support of over 60 lawmakers.
6. US expands its airstrike campaign against Iran by hitting more bridges
The United States expanded its airstrike campaign against Iran early Friday by increasingly hitting bridges, part of President Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
7. PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind to Sonipat in Haryana from the railway station here.
8. Indian co-owner of LPL franchise arrested in Sri Lanka in player bribery case
9. Europe's early heat wave led to spike in deaths, may have killed over 10,000
Heat that hit Europe exceptionally early and hard this year appears to have led to a spike in deaths, with well over 10,000 more people dying at the height of the heat wave than would normally have been expected, according to figures that are still emerging across the continent.
10. SpaceX Starship launch aborted on pad at last moment
SpaceX's mega Starship rocket came within a second or so from blasting off on a test flight but some of the engines failed to start, triggering a launch abort.