India's first hydrogen train equipped with multi-layer safety systems

As electricity is generated on board through clean-hydrogen technology, the train represents the greenest form of rail propulsion, powering the future of sustainable mobility.

"To complement this advanced propulsion system, India has equipped the train with multi-layer safety systems capable of detecting hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke," the statement said.

With an operational speed of 75 kmph and a design speed of 110 kmph, the train is not only safer but also faster on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section.

Hydrogen-powered trains are still at a nascent stage globally. Germany was the first country to introduce commercial hydrogen passenger trains, while France, Italy, China, Japan and a few other countries are pursuing pilot projects or limited deployments. However, these trains typically comprise two to four coaches and are intended primarily for regional passenger services.