PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind

The prime minister waved as the train, which also had many school children onboard, chugged off from the Jind railway station.

Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering.

The train, styled in a striking sky-blue and white colour scheme, is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train.

The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.

Compared to diesel trains, they eliminate tailpipe emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise.

Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution.

The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition to sustainable transport.

India's hydrogen train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far.

Its 3,200 HP propulsion system makes it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets in operation.